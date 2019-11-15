Police release surveillance images of men who robbed east side business
MADISON, Wis. - Police have released surveillance images of the men who robbed an east side business last week.
According to an incident report from Madison police, four masked men robbed PL$ Check Cashing at 2722 E. Washington Ave. on Nov. 6. Police said at least one of the men had a handgun.
Anyone with information about the incident or robbers' identities can call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
