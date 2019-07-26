Police release photos of two men, accused of stealing $6,000 worth of cigarettes
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police have released surveillance photos showing two men accused of stealing more than $6,000 worth of cigarettes from an east side gas station.
The pair made off with 76 cartons of cigarettes after breaking into the Kwik Trip on West Broadway, according to a release from the Madison Police Department.
A crowbar was left at the scene, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
