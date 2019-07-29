LIVE NOW

News 3 Now Live at Four

BREAKING NEWS

Special Coverage

Headline Goes Here

Your Guide to CrossFit Games 2019

News

Police release photos of men accused of stealing more than 100 rent checks

By:

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 11:39 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 11:41 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department has released photos of two men suspected of stealing more than 100 rent checks.

Officers said the checks were stolen earlier this month from the office of Greenbriar Village Apartments on Randolph Street on the city’s west side.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration