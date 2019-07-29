Police release photos of men accused of stealing more than 100 rent checks
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department has released photos of two men suspected of stealing more than 100 rent checks.
Officers said the checks were stolen earlier this month from the office of Greenbriar Village Apartments on Randolph Street on the city’s west side.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
