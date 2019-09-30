News

Police release names of people injured in two-car collision Saturday

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 01:28 PM CDT

CLIFTON, Wis. - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the people involved in a two-car crash that led to three people being transported to a hospital by medical helicopter.

According to the news release, a trailer being pulled by 52-year-old George Sonntag came detached from his 2012 Honda Pilot. Renee Scheeler, 59, subsequently struck the trailer with a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado.

The release said Renee Scheeler and four passengers -- 79-year-old Spence Scheeler, 67-year-old Ricki Schwanz, 78-year-old James Fields and 75-year-old Marie Fields -- were all transported to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

 

