Police release autopsy results of mother, son found dead in Sauk City house

SAUK CITY, Wis. - The Sauk Prairie Police Department has released the preliminary autopsy results from Sunday's death investigation in the Village of Sauk City.

On Sunday, officers were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of Monroe Street for a welfare check. Margaret Fass, 88, of Sauk City and her son David Fass, 63, of Sauk City were found dead Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the Sauk Prairie Police Department.

Police said David Fass likely died from natural causes a few days before Margaret Faas died.

David was Margaret's caregiver and police believe she was unable to take care of herself once he died.

The fire department was able to rule out carbon monoxide poisoning and police did not find any signs of forced entry.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.