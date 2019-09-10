Police: Reckless driver speeds up State Street

MADISON, Wis. - A reckless driver sped up State Street early in morning on Aug. 30, according to a news release.

Police say they are searching for a suspect in a reckless driving case after they found surveillance footage of a man suspected of speeding down State Street. The man blew through a flashing red light and began driving against traffic on S. Hamilton Street. When the pursuing officer attempted to stop the reckless driver, the man accelerated. The officer did not chase the driver.

According to the release, the officer was able to pull security camera footage of the suspect from earlier in the night. He is believed to have been behind the wheel of a silver Infiniti G37.

Police ask that anyone with information on the driver contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

