Police prepare for 50th Mifflin Street Block Party

MADISON, Wis. - An annual tradition since 1969, Mifflin Street Block Party will be celebrating it's 50th year on Saturday, and police are preparing for anything.

Officers who serve on the Madison Police Department's Special Events team train twice a year; the week before Freakfest and Mifflin Street Block Party.

Lt. Dave McCaw first began monitoring the event as an officer in 1996, and he said that the trainings that officers undergo to prepare for large-scale events cover a wide variety of scenarios that police have experienced at the block party before.

"Everybody's intention is to go there and have a good time, yet violence happens," he said.

According to McCaw, various infractions ranging from open intoxicants to sexual assault have occurred through the years. Various training drills emulate different ways in which officers could address these crimes in hectic, unpredictable and sometimes unfriendly environments.

One training drill saw officers preparing to get a person who had passed out from drinking to medical assistance. Some officers acted as belligerent bystanders as others attempted to identify the owner of a residence and confirm that a person was in need of medical assistance.

"What we would like to do is train every possible scenario and run through it so when it happens, people are like, 'It's just like training," Lt. McCaw said.

According to city officials, whether they like it or not, Mifflin Street Block Party has become a tradition, and making public safety a priority rather than stopping the party helps prevent violence and riots like in the past.

"Whether or not there's a riot, whether or not a student is almost murdered at the event, it doesn't end the enthusiasm and the tradition from occurring again without a sponsor or organizer," said District 4 Alder Micheal Verveer.

Mifflin Street Block Party will take place on Saturday. Police are reminding participants to drink in moderation and not take glass or open intoxicants onto public property.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.