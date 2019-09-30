Police: McFarland student arrested for posing with toy gun, posting video about school shooting

MCFARLAND, Wis. - A McFarland student was arrested Monday for posing with a toy gun and posting a video about a school shooting, officials said.

According to a news release from the Village of McFarland Police Department, authorities were told that a 16-year-old McFarland student made a short video and shared it on two different social media sites.

Police said the student took down the videos about 15 to 30 minutes after posting it.

A statement from McFarland School District Superintendent Andrew Briddell said school officials were notified about the video before classes started on Monday. The release said school officials immediately told McFarland police.

Authorities said they looked at the video and began an investigation. The person was found at the high school and taken into custody at 7:20 a.m.

The release said investigators interviewed the person, who said he "thought it would be funny to make the video." He added that he did not intend to harm anyone.

Police advised school officials to proceed with their normal school day, but the school's homecoming prep rally has been postponed to Tuesday.

Officials said there is no belief that students or staff are in danger following the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.