Police: Man who was pulled over punches officer in face, swallows 'powdery substance' in Madison

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man who was pulled over punched an officer in the face and swallowed a "powdery substance" on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

According to the incident report, police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of John Nolen and North Shore drives at 12:48 p.m. The officer said that, when he approached Centurion L. Chrisco, 25, he noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from his car.

Officials said Chrisco is on parole for possession with intent to deliver heroin, and he also has a suspended driver's license. He was later taken to jail, officials said.

Authorities said that, during the booking process, deputies and officers tried to stop Chrisco from eating a golf ball-sized bag of a powdery substance that had been concealed near his groin.

The incident report said the suspect punched an officer in the face and injured him. The man later swallowed the powdery substance and needed to go to a hospital for medical clearance before coming back to jail.

Officials said marijuana, a phone, packaging that contained the substance and more than $3,400 in cash were tagged as evidence.

Chrisco was arrested for substantial battery to a police officer, possession of THC, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, operating after suspension and resisting and obstructing.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.