News

Police: Man suffers serious injuries in possible OWI car vs. pedestrian crash

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 06:37 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 06:37 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a suspected drunken driver early Friday morning. 

Madison police said a 48-year-old man was hit at the intersection of Milwaukee and Swanton roads around 12:45 a.m. Friday.

According to the release, the victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were potentially life-threatening. 

Officers said the driver, a 32-year-old man, was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and causing injury. 

The names of the driver and victim have not been released. 


 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration