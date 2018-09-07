Police: Man suffers serious injuries in possible OWI car vs. pedestrian crash
MADISON, Wis. - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a suspected drunken driver early Friday morning.
Madison police said a 48-year-old man was hit at the intersection of Milwaukee and Swanton roads around 12:45 a.m. Friday.
According to the release, the victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were potentially life-threatening.
Officers said the driver, a 32-year-old man, was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and causing injury.
The names of the driver and victim have not been released.
