News

Police: Man stole bicycle, arrested after trying to sell it to cops

Posted: July 29, 2018 10:42 AM CDT

Updated: July 29, 2018 10:42 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police were able to recover a stolen bicycle after the alleged suspect tried to sell it online.

Officers were dispatched on Friday night to a residence on the East side of the city after a woman said two of her expensive bikes were stolen, according to Chief Mike Koval's blog. One of the bikes was advertised online.

Officers set up a sting operation offering to purchase the bike, which led to the arrest of the 27-year-old suspect. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of stolen property and misdemeanor bail-jumping. 

 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration