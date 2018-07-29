Police: Man stole bicycle, arrested after trying to sell it to cops
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police were able to recover a stolen bicycle after the alleged suspect tried to sell it online.
Officers were dispatched on Friday night to a residence on the East side of the city after a woman said two of her expensive bikes were stolen, according to Chief Mike Koval's blog. One of the bikes was advertised online.
Officers set up a sting operation offering to purchase the bike, which led to the arrest of the 27-year-old suspect. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of stolen property and misdemeanor bail-jumping.
