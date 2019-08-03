Police: Man scrapes side of building at Culver's drive-thru, arrested for 7th offense OWI

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A man who scraped the side of a building while at a Culver's drive-thru was arrested on suspicion of a 7th offense OWI in Madison on Friday night, officials said.

According to a blog post from Madison police Chief Mike Koval, the Culver's staff on East Towne Boulevard called police at 9:44 p.m.

Authorities said the 56-year-old male suspect, who had appeared intoxicated, scraped the side of the building while he was in the drive-thru.

The man was arrested and later taken to jail after officers arrived to the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

