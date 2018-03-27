Police: Man killed by train, dog pulled him onto tracks
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police say a man who was killed by a train was pulled onto the railroad tracks by his dog.
Authorities said Tuesday 73-year-old Alois Hinkes was walking his dog along the tracks in Waukesha Monday morning when the approaching train scared the dog causing it to pull the man onto the tracks. Hinkes lived in the neighborhood.
Police say the dog was also injured and did not survive.
Local And Regional News
- Police: 18-year-old arrested after getting in fight at Monroe park
- City committee passes plan to eliminate 21 parking spaces for bike lane revamp
- Scammer passes phony $100 bills off as real currency in Sun Prairie
- Callers report two groups of men shooting at each other on Madison's west side, police say
- Odana Hills Golf Course to open Wednesday for the first time this season
- Beloit students reflect on trip to DC for March For Our Lives