Police: Man in custody in baby's death in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a man is in custody in the death of a 2-month-old baby.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says the infant was pronounced dead shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday at Children's Hospital following an incident that occurred earlier in the day on the city's north side. The medical examiner says it's a homicide case.

Police say a child abuse call was received around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the man struck the baby, causing serious and life-threatening injuries. The child later died.

Police say they don't have a motive and are still investigating.

