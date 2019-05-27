Police: Man dies in fatal highway car crash

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com File photo

TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, Wis. - A man died after a head-on collision happened on a highway near the township of Trenton on Sunday night, officials said.

A 24-year-old Sun Prairie man was found dead at the scene of the crash, according to the Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a crash on U.S. Highway 151 north of Redwood Road at 10:02 p.m. An investigation revealed the crash happened when a vehicle headed northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 151.

The news release said a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan collided head-on with a 2016 Nissan Altima. The driver of the Grand Caravan was a 39-year-old man from Beaver Dam who was flown by Flight for Life to Aurora Hospital in Summit. The man had life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the case is still under investigation, though alcohol and driving on the wrong side of the highway are suspected to have been factors in the crash.

