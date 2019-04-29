Police: Man arrested when found on stolen bike has 'long history' of criminal behavior

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a man Friday in connection with a car break-in last week.

Officers arrested 32-year-old Carlo D. Walkes on College Court, while he was riding what officers believed was a stolen bicycle, according to a release by the Madison Police Department. Police said he had a pry tool and a hunting knife in his pocket, along with several pieces of shattered glass.

Police said he also had a cellphone that didn't belong to him, a perfume bottle and lots of change.

Walkes was arrested on a probation hold. The Burglary Crime Unit listed him as a person of interest in several recent burglaries and thefts, including a car break-in at an underground parking lot on North Park Street. The unit said he had a "long history" of similar criminal behavior.

