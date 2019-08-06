Police: Man arrested for meth, ecstasy possession
MONTELLO, Wis. - A Montello man was arrested for meth and ecstasy possession on Friday, officials said.
According to a news release from the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, deputies underwent a drug search warrant in Montello. Officials seized methamphetamine, ecstasy pills and other drug paraphernalia.
The news release said that officials arrested Joseph Bohringer, 52, of Montello. He currently faces charges for possession of methamphetamine and MDMA with the intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of control substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A bond hearing was scheduled on Monday.
