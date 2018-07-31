Police: Man arrested after grabbing woman by the neck, making threats outside Memorial Library
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a 27-year-old man near the food carts at Memorial Library after he allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck Monday evening.
An officer was waved down after a witness saw the incident unfold underneath the library's overhang, according to an incident report by Lt. Jamar Gary.
After the suspect allegedly knocked over a meal the woman had, a 48-year-old man who was with her demanded an apology. Police said the suspect made threats to the man while he grabbed the woman's neck.
Witnesses told police the suspect was in possession of an unknown object, but the incident report notes that nothing was found.
No injuries were reported. The man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
