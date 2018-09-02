Police: Man armed with knife robs Shell gas station
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said they are investigating an armed robbery reported at a gas station on University Avenue early Sunday morning.
The clerk at the Shell Gas Station at 3401 University Ave. said the suspect jumped over the counter and held a knife to the victim's throat while demanding money.
The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. The clerk did not suffer any injuries.
The suspect is described as about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a slender build. The man was wearing a black, hooded jacket with the hood up.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.
Local And Regional News
- Residents stressed as historic Dane County flooding moves into third week
- City of Madison announces new street closures
- One lane closed on I-94 for sandbag placement
- Atwood Barbershop offers free haircuts, school supplies for fresh start to school year
- Teen struck by vehicle on Highway 13
- Stay prepared for more flash flooding, Madison officials say