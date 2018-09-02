Police: Man armed with knife robs Shell gas station

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said they are investigating an armed robbery reported at a gas station on University Avenue early Sunday morning.

The clerk at the Shell Gas Station at 3401 University Ave. said the suspect jumped over the counter and held a knife to the victim's throat while demanding money.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. The clerk did not suffer any injuries.

The suspect is described as about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a slender build. The man was wearing a black, hooded jacket with the hood up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.