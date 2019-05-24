Police: Madison man receives 7th offense after driving while intoxicated

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested for driving while intoxicated Thursday afternoon.

Officials said Arthur M. Fuqua, 61, received his 7th offense from Thursday's OWI charge.

Information from dispatch said a blue SUV was seen going south on Fair Oaks Avenue after hitting a couple of cars at speeds around 80 miles per hour.

An officer was in the area and noticed the vehicle's severely damaged front end. The police report said parts of the car were hanging underneath it and almost touched the ground.

The officer saw the driver pass a red light near a shopping mall on East Washington Avenue. He got behind the driver and tried pulling him over, but the driver refused to stop and instead pulled through a parking lot on the 2700 block of Hermina Street. Authorities said the man proceeded to exit his SUV and walk away.

Fuqua yelled at the officer to shoot him after he ordered the man to stop. The officer brought the man to the ground and he was put in handcuffs with the assistance of a passerby.

Fuqua could face numerous charges, including resisting arrest, fleeing an officer, two counts of hit-and-run, driving on a revoked license, reckless driving and the possession of THC and cocaine.



