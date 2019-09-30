Police: Madison man hits two people with car after dispute
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested after he hit two people with his car following an argument Sunday on Madison's southwest side, according to police.
Police said 21-year old Mario A. Rosas Reyes was involved in a dispute with a 30-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman. According to an incident report, when Rosas Reyes decided to leave, he got behind the wheel of a Chevy Suburban and accelerated into the victims.
The male victim said he thinks he was knocked unconcious after he flew several feet through the air and hit the pavement. He was taken to the hospital for a head injury. The female victim suffered a wrist injury when she was sideswiped by the car
According to police, Rosas Reyes was located and arrested on two counts of second degree reckless endangering safety.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Former nurse accused of hurting infants pleads guilty to all 19 counts
- Police look for missing Madison teen
- Police issue arrest warrants for two men in connection with northside homicide
- Police release names of people injured in two-car collision Saturday
- Police: McFarland student arrested for posing with toy gun, posting video about school shooting
- Car, purse stolen after burglar gets access to home via garage door opener, police say