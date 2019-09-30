Police: Madison man hits two people with car after dispute

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested after he hit two people with his car following an argument Sunday on Madison's southwest side, according to police.

Police said 21-year old Mario A. Rosas Reyes was involved in a dispute with a 30-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman. According to an incident report, when Rosas Reyes decided to leave, he got behind the wheel of a Chevy Suburban and accelerated into the victims.

The male victim said he thinks he was knocked unconcious after he flew several feet through the air and hit the pavement. He was taken to the hospital for a head injury. The female victim suffered a wrist injury when she was sideswiped by the car

According to police, Rosas Reyes was located and arrested on two counts of second degree reckless endangering safety.

