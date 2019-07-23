Police looking for teen accused of stealing car

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

BRODHEAD, Wis. - The Brodhead Police Department is looking for a teen accused of stealing a car and possession of drugs.

Police responded to the Stop-N-Go on the 2000 block of 1st Cedar Avenue for a report of possible drug activity Monday at 7:42 p.m. When they arrived, police found out one of the vehicles was stolen from the city of Beloit.

After talking to several people involved in the incident, police tried to arrest 17-year-old Juwaun Antwaun Carter, of Janesville. However, he ran away from police. They lost sight of him in the area of Red Cedar Lane and Conifer Court.

Police are still searching for Carter. He's wanted in connection of a handful of crimes, including drug possession, operating a motor vehicle without consent, resisting and obstructing.

Anyone with information about Carter's whereabouts is asked to call the Brodhead Police Department at 608-897-2112 or Green County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-7463.

