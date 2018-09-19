Police looking for suspect in armed BP robbery
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a gas station at gunpoint.
According to a press release, the robbery happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at the BP Gas Station in the 3700 block of Speedway Road, near Glenway Golf Course.
Police said an African-American man, just under 6 feet tall, entered the store wearing a fake beard and armed with a handgun.
The man demanded money from the store clerk before leaving on foot, according to the release.
Officers report a K-9 track was unsuccessful in locating the suspect.
The release said no one was hurt in the incident.
