Police look for missing Madison teen

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for a teenager last seen Sunday.

Rashmila Modaff, 14, was last seen on Buell Street early Sunday morning. She is said to not have her medications and there is concern for her welfare.

Modaff is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink winter coat with a fur-lined hood with black-and-white Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information about Modaff's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

