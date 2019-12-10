Police looking for man who robbed Associated Bank in Fitchburg

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Fitchburg police are looking for the man who robbed an Associated Bank Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Fitchburg Police Department, officers were sent to the Associated Bank at 3002 Fish Hatchery Road in response to a robbery that happened at 3:37 p.m.

Police learned that the male suspect walked into the bank and demanded money from one of the tellers by threatening them. The release said he ran out of the bank quickly after receiving money from the teller.

No injuries were reported, and an investigation is ongoing.

The suspect has been described as a man in his late 20s to early 30s who is around 5 feet, 5 inches tall and has a medium build and dark-colored beard. Police said the man was wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants and black shoes.

The release added that the man might have had a bandage on his left hand.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.

