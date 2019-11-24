Police looking for inmate who walked away from Ferris Center

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for an inmate who walked away from Ferris Center in Madison on Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release, Rondino Fleming is currently serving a 25-week sentence with Huber work release for battery, but walked away from the Rimrock Road work-release jail facility around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

The release said Fleming is considered AWOL and will face a new charge of escape upon his return to the Dane County Jail.

Officials said Fleming is 5-feet-7 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, according to the release.

The release said Fleming was last seen working toward Rimrock Road and was likely picked up by a nearby car.

Anyone with information Fleming's whereabouts is asked to contact the Dane County Communications Center.

