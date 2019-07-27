Police looking for escaped Huber inmate

Courtesy of Sauk County Sheriff's Office

BARABOO, Wis. - Police are looking for a Sauk County Huber inmate who escaped Thursday.

An incident report from the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said Caleb Turner, 38, was released from the Huber Center for groundskeeping work outside the jail. Turner left without permission and did not return.

Authorities said Turner was scheduled to serve a six-month commitment after he failed to pay child support.

Turner was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, shorts and black shoes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has blue eyes with brown hair. His last known address was in Baraboo.

Police say Turner does not pose any danger to the public.

Anyone with information about Turner's location is asked to contact the Sauk County Sheriff's Department or their local law enforcement agency.

