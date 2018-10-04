Police look for missing Madison woman with autism

Madison Police Department Joanna Eagen

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison woman with autism has been reported missing, according to a release from police.

Joanna Eagen, 21, was last seen Wednesday afternoon at her family’s home on Golden Hue Boulevard, officials said.

Eagen does not have her medication with her, according to the release.

Her family believes she may have left Madison to visit relatives, officials said.

Eagen is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and was last seen wearing an olive green shirt, blue jeans and black sandals.

Officials ask anyone with information on where Eagen might be to call 608-266-6014.