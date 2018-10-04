News

Police look for missing Madison woman with autism

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 01:08 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 01:08 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison woman with autism has been reported missing, according to a release from police.

Joanna Eagen, 21, was last seen Wednesday afternoon at her family’s home on Golden Hue Boulevard, officials said.

Eagen does not have her medication with her, according to the release.

Her family believes she may have left Madison to visit relatives, officials said.

Eagen is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and was last seen wearing an olive green shirt, blue jeans and black sandals.

Officials ask anyone with information on where Eagen might be to call 608-266-6014.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration