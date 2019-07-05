Police look for man accused of firing shots during chase with officers

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police are searching for the man who they say shot into the air as officers chased him.

Officers responded to an incident at 507 South Academy Street late Monday night, according to a release by the Janesville Police Department.

When they arrived at the scene, officers say the man causing the disturbance had left. Shortly after the officers left, they were called back when that man, identified as Antonio D Simms, 39, returned, according to the release.

Officers said they spotted Simms on Academy Street north of Wilson Street. They tried to arrest him but Sims took off. According to the release, Sims pulled a gun from his waistband and fired three shots into the air. Police said they recovered the gun and shell casings near the scene.

At this point, Sims is not in custody.

The officers who chased him were not injured, nor did they fire their weapons.

Anyone with information can call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244.



