Police look for kangaroo reported crossing interstate

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 12:34 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 12:34 PM CDT

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - Police in Grand Chute say they went looking for a kangaroo reported crossing a footbridge over I-41, but were unable to find it. 

According to a Monday morning tweet from the Police Department, an officer was dispatched to the area to look for the marsupial. 

A later tweet reported the kangaroo had "hopped along."

The Appleton Post-Crescent reports that if police would have found the kangaroo they would have contacted zoos in the region to help with trapping and finding the animal's owner. 
 

 

 

