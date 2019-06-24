Police look for kangaroo reported crossing interstate

Grand Chute Police Department

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - Police in Grand Chute say they went looking for a kangaroo reported crossing a footbridge over I-41, but were unable to find it.

According to a Monday morning tweet from the Police Department, an officer was dispatched to the area to look for the marsupial.

Just dispatched to a possible kangaroo (yes, you read that correctly) crossing the footbridge over I-41.



Yup. It's Monday... #MondayMorning pic.twitter.com/EBwRR8s3iK — Grand Chute Police (@GrandChutePD) June 24, 2019

A later tweet reported the kangaroo had "hopped along."

**Crikey**



Officers wandered the bush and thicket looking for signs of the joey, but were unsuccessful. It would appear that the kangaroo had...



Wait for it.



Hopped along😁 https://t.co/CjfgjE0VV9 — Grand Chute Police (@GrandChutePD) June 24, 2019

The Appleton Post-Crescent reports that if police would have found the kangaroo they would have contacted zoos in the region to help with trapping and finding the animal's owner.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.