Police K-9 'nabs another one' by sniffing out drugs, $15K, handgun in Darlington, police say

Darlington Police Department

DARLINGTON, Wis. - Darlington Police Department officials were proud to announce their K-9 unit "nabs another one" with a drug arrest.

In a Facebook post Sunday, they showed a photo of Kilo in front of $15,000 in drug money, bags of drugs and a handgun with its serial number filed off.

Kilo is the Darlington Police Department's first-ever K-9 unit. He has been with the department since 2010. Officials said time after time, he has proven his worth to the department.

"There were some people who were a bit leery of implementing a K-9 Unit at DPD back in 2010, not knowing how a unit could benefit a small city PD," the post said. "Since then, Kilo has proven his benefit time and time again, and at no cost to the taxpayers."

Kilo's service to the community has been entirely funded by donations.

The police dog is approaching retirement after nine years in the field. Officials have been putting some money from the donations in savings every year in anticipation of replacing him.

"Thank you to everyone who has contributed to DPD's K-9 Unit through the years," the post said.

