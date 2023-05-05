Police in Janesville have arrested a high school sports coach on several tentative charges after a recording device was found inside a girl's locker room at Craig High School on Friday.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Police in Janesville have arrested a high school sports coach on several tentative charges after a recording device was found inside a girl's locker room at Craig High School on Friday.

In a news release Friday night, the Janesville Police Department said a school resource officer was told about the recording device earlier in the day. The investigation led police to 38-year-old Brian Kitzman, who served as an assistant coach for the school's cross country and track and field programs, School District of Janesville spokesperson Patrick Gasper confirmed to News 3 Now.

Tags