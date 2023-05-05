JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Police in Janesville have arrested a high school sports coach on several tentative charges after a recording device was found inside a girl's locker room at Craig High School on Friday.
In a news release Friday night, the Janesville Police Department said a school resource officer was told about the recording device earlier in the day. The investigation led police to 38-year-old Brian Kitzman, who served as an assistant coach for the school's cross country and track and field programs, School District of Janesville spokesperson Patrick Gasper confirmed to News 3 Now.
Police arrested Kitzman on tentative charges of child pornography possession, violation of privacy of a person under the age of 18, and representations depicting nudity of a person under the age of 18.
Kitzman "had no other employment with the School District of Janesville," Gasper said in an email.
"I can tell you that all coaches for our student-athletes, including Mr. Kitzman, are cleared through a background check prior to working with students," he wrote. "This is an active police investigation and Mr. Kitzman remains in police custody. We are very appreciative of the quick work by the Janesville Police Department on this matter."
The School District of Janesville and the police department have scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. Monday to provide more details about the case.
The release did not say how long the recording device may have been in the locker room or how many people may have been recorded.
Despite a policy to not name people accused of crimes until they’re formally charged in court, News 3 Now is naming the suspect in this story because of the nature and severity of the alleged crime, as well as the possibility that students may be victims. Click here to learn more about the station’s naming policy.
