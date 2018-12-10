Police investigating whether armed robbery at Walgreens is connected to two day care carjackings

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating another armed robbery, following two armed carjackings at day cares last week.

All three incidents happened between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the city's west side and involved young men approaching families with children in the car.

Police believe the two day care carjackings are connected, but are now trying to figure out if the gunman who robbed a family in the Walgreens parking lot on Saturday could've also been involved in the previous crimes.

"Certainly the descriptions are similar, but the descriptions are also fairly generic: tall, thin teenager wearing dark clothing and a ski mask," said Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain.

After shopping at Walgreens on Raymond Road on Saturday, a family of grandparents, their two adult daughters and a 2-year-old grandchild were getting in their car when a young man ran up with a gun, police say.

"He points the gun at the grandfather, grabs the grandfather by the neck and throws him to the ground. The grandfather injures his hip," said DeSpain.

The gunman took off with three purses.

"(It's) very brazen, very unheard of really for Madison, although we've now seen three cases in the last week that are somewhat similar."

He said the department is alarmed by these incidents and they have become the highest priority for the violent crime unit.

DeSpain also said police have "good leads" on the two masked young men involved in the carjackings and hope to make an arrest soon.

"These should be safe places: outside of a drug store, at day care centers. We should be able to go to and from these places without worrying that someone is going to come up with a gun and rob us," said DeSpain.

Dora Zagorski, the owner of Best Cleaners that sits in the same shopping center as Walgreens, said she is not surprised by news of the armed robbery, but it does scare her.

She said many of her customers do not come to the Raymond Road location because of the violence in the area.

"They don't come between the hours when the kids are let out of school. It's bad, I'm not going to lie," said Zagorski.

She has thought about moving her business in the past, but this incident has her thinking about it again, and worried about the safety of her employees and customers.

"I want my business to stay open and succeed, but at the same time I don't want someone dying right there. That's not worth it to me," said Zagorski.

