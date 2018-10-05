PD: Suspects shoot at victim who followed robbers after fight, theft near gas station

MADISON, Wis. - Police are investigating an armed robbery and shots fired incident they believe to be related on Madison’s west side.

It happened at 10:35 pm. Thursday when police received a report of an armed robbery at the BP gas station located at 4501 Verona Road, according to a release.

The release said officers were alerted of gunshots nearby on Whenona Drive while responding to the initial report.

According to police, evidence of shots being fired was found in that area.

An initial investigation also led officers to believe the two incidents were related and that the suspects knew the 30-year-old victim, who was at the gas station at the time of the robbery, police said in the release.

Officials said the 30-year-old told police he got into a fight with several men with whom he is acquainted and that ended with shots being fired at his car.

The victim told police the men took his money, and when they left he followed them, according to the release. While both cars were in the 1900 block of Whenona Drive, shots were fired. The victim told police someone frm the other car appeared to be firing at him.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or the Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.



