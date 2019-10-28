Man dead after officer-involved shooting

MADISON, Wis. - The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating after an officer-involved shooting left one dead Sunday night.

Dane County Dispatch said it received a call at 9:16 p.m. for a weapons violation in the 6500 block of Raymond Road.

Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said a 63-year-old white man with a gun was firing at officers.

The subject was shot by an officer and died from his injuries at the hospital.

Raymond Road at Brittney Court is currently shut down for the scene.

Our crew on scene saw an ambulance leave, but dispatch could not confirm if anyone was hurt.

