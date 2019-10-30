Man in stable condition after shooting in Sun Prairie apartment building
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A man is in stable condition after being shot in an apartment building in Sun Prairie Tuesday night.
Sun Prairie police said it happened at Arlington Apartments on Schiller Street just before 7:30 p.m.
Officers found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
The suspect ran away before police got to the scene, but police believe it's an isolated incident.
An investigation is ongoing.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Future of Richland Center in question after police chief charged with sexual assault, theft
- Silver Alert issued for missing Oshkosh man
- Man in stable condition after shooting in Sun Prairie apartment building
- 'Rise of the e-cig and Juul': Public health educating parents, school staff on kids vaping trends
- One final cut: Janesville barber to retire after 60-year career
- UW-Madison police to add new position for Langdon Street area to improve student safety