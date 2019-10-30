Man in stable condition after shooting in Sun Prairie apartment building

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A man is in stable condition after being shot in an apartment building in Sun Prairie Tuesday night.

Sun Prairie police said it happened at Arlington Apartments on Schiller Street just before 7:30 p.m.

Officers found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect ran away before police got to the scene, but police believe it's an isolated incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.