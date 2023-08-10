Madison Police say two separate fatal crashes happened on W. Washington Ave. within the span of a few hours overnight.

MADISON, Wis. -- Two separate crashes on W. Washington in downtown Madison lead to multiple fatalities between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, according to Madison Police. 

The first crash happened right after 9:00 p.m. at S. Park St. and W. Washington Ave. Two people were taken to the hospital, with police later saying that one person died.