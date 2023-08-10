Madison
Reporter
Madison Police say two separate fatal crashes happened on W. Washington Ave. within the span of a few hours overnight.
MADISON, Wis. -- Two separate crashes on W. Washington in downtown Madison lead to multiple fatalities between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, according to Madison Police.
The first crash happened right after 9:00 p.m. at S. Park St. and W. Washington Ave. Two people were taken to the hospital, with police later saying that one person died.
The intersection of S. Park and W. Washington is back open Thursday morning.
The second crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning. This was a single vehicle crash in the 400 block of W. Washington.
One of the people in the vehicle died in that crash. The 400 block of W. Washington was back open as of 4:40 a.m.
Police have not released the names of those who died in these crashes, as the investigations continue.
