Police investigating sixth delivery driver robbery in Madison since May

MADISON, Wis. - Six pizza delivery drivers have been robbed in the city of Madison since May.

The most recent incident happened just around 2:15 a.m. Friday, police said in a new release.

According to the release, the robbery happened in the 1700 block of Windom Way, near Warner Park on the city’s north side.

Police said a man robbed the 22-year-old delivery man at gunpoint.

The victim gave money to the suspect, who then left the scene on foot. He was last seen running north along North Sherman Avenue, according to the release.

Officers said the suspect was described as an African-American man in his early 20s just under 6 feet tall, wearing a gray sweatshirt at the time of the robbery.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate the robbery.



