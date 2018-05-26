Police investigating shots fired reports near Worthington Park Friday

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating after shell casings were located following reports of shots being fired, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said in his blog.

According to the post, Madison police officers responded around 4:30 p.m. Friday to the Worthington Park area after receiving multiple reports of shots being fired.

Vehicles fleeing the area at high rates of speed were also reported, police said.

Officers said shell casing were found at the scene, but no victims or damages have been reported at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.