Police shoot armed 17-year-old student at Waukesha High School
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha South High School is considered "safe and secure" following a shooting inside the school Monday morning.
Officers were called to the school around 10:15 a.m. after a student warned the school's resource officer that a classmate had brought a gun to school.
Jack said the resource officer went to the classroom to confront the 17-year-old student and get other students in the room to safety.
Officers with the Waukesha Police Department and deputies with the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office arrived and tried to de-escalate the situation but the teen "continued to ignore officers' commands."
An officer with the Waukesha Police Department shot the student. There is no word on the teen's condition.
The officer involved is an 11-year veteran with the department.
Police called this an isolated incident and said the high school is safe and secure.
This is an isolated incident. We are not seeking anybody else we have no other persons of interest. We are in the investigative stage right now as the scene is stabilized— WaukeshaPD (@WaukeshaPD) December 2, 2019
The shooting put the high school and a nearby elementary school on lockdown. Students at the high school were dismissed for the day at 11:15 a.m.
Koda Lee, a 15-year-old sophomore at the school, said she thought she heard two or three gunshots while the school was on lockdown. "It's so unreal. I never thought it would happen at all," Lee said. "I never thought it would happen at our school."
"When something like this happens, it hits home, and you reevaluate everything," Lee's father Gene Massaro said. "The love for somebody really shines."
Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement on the shooting, saying that "our kids shouldn't have to fear for their life in our classrooms or at school, and no parent should have to send their kid off to school in the morning worrying about whether or not they’ll come home."
My heart is with the students, educators, and staff of Waukesha South High School and the entire Waukesha community as they mourn and endure the trauma of today’s shooting. 1/6— Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) December 2, 2019
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul released a separate statement, saying " a school resource officer and first responders helped prevent this event from potentially becoming even more tragic than it was."
No student should have to go through a day like the one that students at Waukesha South went through today. And no parent should have to go through a day like the one those students’ parents had today. 1/3— WI AG Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) December 2, 2019
Waukesha North High School also had reports of a student with a firearm Monday, taking place hours after the shooting at Waukesha South.
Waukesha is about 18 miles west of Milwaukee.
