Police investigating sexual assault of child near State Street

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for a known suspect in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl near State Street last week.

On June 25, the girl arrived in the State Street area to meet with a group of people, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog Sunday. Madison police were notified of the incident June 30 by Middleton police.

The girl accompanied the suspect to an unknown residence and had sexual contact, police said.

Sgt. Matthew Baker said the suspect has not been apprehended, though they know who he is. He was described as approximately 20 years old.