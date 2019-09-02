Several people cited after large fight breaks out at Olbrich Park
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating a disturbance near Olbrich Park.
Dane County Dispatch said a call came in just after 6 p.m. Officials say a person was allegedly waving a gun near the park.
Reports of people waving around guns at Olbrich Park tonight after a fight broke out. #news3now pic.twitter.com/my9X7t1hGb— Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) August 31, 2019
Offiers said around 50 people from two separate parties started a fight. People told officers a man waved a gun during the fight.
Several people were cited for battery, but no weapons were located.
