Several people cited after large fight breaks out at Olbrich Park

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating a disturbance near Olbrich Park.

Dane County Dispatch said a call came in just after 6 p.m. Officials say a person was allegedly waving a gun near the park.

Reports of people waving around guns at Olbrich Park tonight after a fight broke out. #news3now pic.twitter.com/my9X7t1hGb — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) August 31, 2019

Offiers said around 50 people from two separate parties started a fight. People told officers a man waved a gun during the fight.

Several people were cited for battery, but no weapons were located.

