Several people cited after large fight breaks out at Olbrich Park

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 06:38 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 07:32 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating a disturbance near Olbrich Park. 

Dane County Dispatch said a call came in just after 6 p.m. Officials say a person was allegedly waving a gun near the park. 

 

Offiers said around 50 people from two separate parties started a fight. People told officers a man waved a gun during the fight. 

Several people were cited for battery, but no weapons were located. 

 

