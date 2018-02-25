Police investigating Old Fashioned robbery
MADISON, Wis. - A robber allegedly stole tools around 9:30 a.m. Saturday from The Old Fashioned, police said.
According to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog, an unknown subject entered the restaurant and left with unspecified tools.
Madison police are continuing to investigate.
