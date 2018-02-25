LIVE NOW

Police investigating Old Fashioned robbery

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 12:24 PM CST

Updated: Feb 25, 2018 12:24 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - A robber allegedly stole tools around 9:30 a.m. Saturday from The Old Fashioned, police said.

According to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog, an unknown subject entered the restaurant and left with unspecified tools.

Madison police are continuing to investigate. 

