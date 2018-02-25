Police investigating Old Fashioned robbery

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A robber allegedly stole tools around 9:30 a.m. Saturday from The Old Fashioned, police said.

According to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog, an unknown subject entered the restaurant and left with unspecified tools.

Madison police are continuing to investigate.