Police investigating Friday evening stabbing in Janesville Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Aug 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police in Janesville are investigating a stabbing that happened in the city Friday evening. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Police in Janesville are investigating a stabbing that happened in the city Friday evening.A Rock County dispatcher confirmed the stabbing was reported in the 1300 block of Laurel Avenue west of the city's downtown just after 6:45 p.m. As of 8:40 p.m., police had cleared the area, according to a News 3 Now crew at the scene.Further details were not immediately available.This story is developing; stay with News 3 Now and Channel 3000 for updates. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Janesville Rock County Stabbing Crime Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular One person seriously injured by broken glass after fight in Madison Columbia County authorities identify men who drowned in Wisconsin River Former Badgers, Packers lineman Mark Tauscher named primary Wisconsin football radio analyst Firefighters investigating overnight fire at Fitchburg senior living facility Wisconsin Democrats on ‘veto watch’ after Tony Evers blocks 10 bills Latest News Police investigating Friday evening stabbing in Janesville Lodi man arrested for child pornography possession, police say Goodman Center's school supply drive happening this weekend Ceremony highlights graduates of workforce training program for those with disabilities Red Cross announces new donation guidelines that impact gay and bisexual men More News