Police investigating after two found dead inside Madison townhouse

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a townhome Saturday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to a home along the 3100 block of Webb Avenue for a report of a possible death.

Officers talked with family members outside the home, and based upon information they were given, they entered the home and found two people dead inside.

#BREAKING: @madisonpolice are investigating after two people were found dead inside an townhouse. #news3 — Stephanie Fryer (@stephfryermedia) September 29, 2018

Police say a 34-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were found with gunshot wounds. Police also recovered a gun at the scene.

A lieutenant with the Madison Police Department says the two knew each other and this incident appears to be targeted.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.



