Police investigating after man hit repeatedly by paintballs from strangers

MADISON, Wis. - Police are investigating after a man was hit repeatedly by paintballs early Saturday morning, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said.

According to Koval’s blog, the victim, a 55-year-old man, was at the Amstar Gas Station in the 1100 block of South Park Street getting coffee around 5 a.m. when he was first hit by paintballs on his back,

The blog said the man then attempted to leave the area on his bike, but the suspect victim followed him. The victim was hit again in the left arm and in the face.

The man had minor injuries to his face as a result, police said.

The blog said the suspects in the vehicle were two men and the likely shooter was the front passenger, an 18- to 20-year old man.

According to police, the incident is believed to have been unprovoked, as the suspects and the victim did not know each other.