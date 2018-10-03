News

Police investigate suspicious deaths in Waukesha

Posted: Oct 03, 2018 07:09 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2018 07:09 AM CDT

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Police are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a Waukesha townhome.

Officers were called to the home about 2 p.m. Tuesday to check on the welfare of a resident. That's when the bodies were discovered. Police say the deaths are suspicious in nature, but have not provided further details.

