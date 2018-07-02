Police investigate string of stolen vehicles in Verona over weekend

File photo File photo

VERONA, Wis. - Verona police are investigating a string of stolen automobiles over the weekend, according to a release.

In 24 hours, police took three separate reports of stolen automobiles from Saturday night through Sunday night, officials said.

A vehicle was entered and stolen from the driveway of a residence in the 800 block of Ridge Crest Lane, according to the release.

A vehicle in the 100 block of Meadowside Drive was entered and stolen from an underground parking structure, police said.

A vehicle in the 900 block of Jenna Drive was stolen from a garage, according to the release. The vehicle was found a short distance away, unoccupied. Police believe the vehicle stalled and the occupants fled the area.

All three vehicles were unlocked and had the keys inside, officials said.

Verona police are reminding residences to lock car and garage doors and to remove valuables and keys from vehicles.

“The Verona Police Department continues to remind residents that these crimes are extremely preventable,” the release said. “Please lookout for your neighbors and loved ones and remind them to do the same.”