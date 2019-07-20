Police investigate shooting at Delaware nursing home
WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating a shooting at a nursing home in Wilmington where two people were shot.
Police said troopers were sent to ManorCare of Wilmington for a report of a shooting at about 1:12 p.m.
Police say two people sustained gunshot wounds, but authorities did not elaborate.
Police say the building has been cleared, and there is no concern about public safety at this time.
Police asked motorists to avoid the area due to heavy police activity.
