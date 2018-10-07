News

Police investigate possible shooting outside Connections bar

Officers are looking for witnesses, those involved

Posted: Oct 07, 2018 06:07 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2018 06:07 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Police are investigating a possible shooting outside of a bar on the city's east side.

Officers were called to Connections bar on the 3700 block of East Washington early Sunday morning, just before 2:15 a.m. 

Police said they found "evidence of a shooting" in the parking lot of Connections but would not elaborate.

No injuries have been reported, but police are looking for witnesses in order to track down the people involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Police Department or contact the Madison-area Crimestoppers program.

